Italian hunters at the turn of the 20th Century went north to Tuscany and came back in droves with a new favorite jacket—a style worn by ranchers and cowboys for its roomy utility pockets and lightweight comfort in the heat. Inspired by the original, the outfitters at Capalbio have been making their own shirt jackets and blazers in Italy since the 1940s. To us, they’re the perfect travel layers. In lightweight canvas or linen with an unstructured style, they’re super comfortable for long trips—and the signature pockets come in handy for quickly stashing your passport, boarding pass, and bags of cashews from Hudson News. Plus, the design is undeniably badass. There’s just something about ‘em that says you’re the kinda guy who’s seen a little bit more of the world than most.