Our Buying Team was hard at work trying to figure out California Cowboy—their uniqueness and individuality was something they hadn’t seen before.Yet, our Buyers did their best to boil down the formula. Here’s what they summarized: take an extra comfy button down, customize it with features like a built-in beer pock, add equal parts “hella” and “howdy”, and finish it with vibrant yet approachable designs. Voila, the coolest way to go casual. Since we first started working with California Cowboy a few years ago, we’ve kept them in heavy rotation year-round. For the low temps of winter, we layer with their terry-lined button downs, and when the warmer weather hits, we shed the sleeves and go with their breathable Hawaiian shirts.