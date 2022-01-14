Byline Supply Co. is bringing American-made essentials back to basics, with a line of goods crafted entirely by hand. Inspired by the well-made, long-lasting mementos his grandfather passed down to him, founder Austin Boyd created Byline Supply Co with the intent of carrying on the American heritage tradition: products with a purpose, made of heirloom-quality materials, and proudly built in the USA by a master craftsman. These wallets and zippos are sure to become a crucial part of your EDC, and when you hand them down to your own grandson, you can be sure he’ll carry on the tradition.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Byline Supply Co
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear