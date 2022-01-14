Byline Supply Co. is bringing American-made essentials back to basics, with a line of goods crafted entirely by hand. Inspired by the well-made, long-lasting mementos his grandfather passed down to him, founder Austin Boyd created Byline Supply Co with the intent of carrying on the American heritage tradition: products with a purpose, made of heirloom-quality materials, and proudly built in the USA by a master craftsman. These wallets and zippos are sure to become a crucial part of your EDC, and when you hand them down to your own grandson, you can be sure he’ll carry on the tradition.