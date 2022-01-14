The novelty t-shirt. For too long this wardrobe staple has been given a bad name by the likes of “I’m with stupid” and “who farted?” Thankfully, the very funny founders of College Humor created Busted Tees to help bring back the smart and subtle joke shirt. Thoughtful and culturally relevant, these t-shirts make great conversation starters, and are sure to earn you some laughs at the bar, and high fives on the trail. Whether you want the world to know that you're voting for Frank Underwood from House of Cards, or you consider yourself an avid duck hunter (and have the high score to prove it) Busted Tees has a unique shirt for you.