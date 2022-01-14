If you're lucky enough to live in the mountains, you're lucky enough. That's an underlying ethos of Bush Smarts, a maker of refined gear for raw adventures. For field research, Kevin and John, the founders of Bush Smarts, camped with cowboys. They chopped with lumberjacks. Learned from Neanderthals. And threw many flying bear punches along the way. The two herald the jackalope as their company’s mascot; they see Bush Smarts as a hybrid of urban and outdoor living, combining age-old material like leather with newer technology like Cuben® fabric or titanium. Take, for example, the Bush Knife: the Ultra High Carbon Steel bladed knife is handmade in Finland, but the two sew the leather sheath right in John’s Manhattan studio. Kevin and John believe camping is more about thriving in the outdoors than “blindly crushing through miles on a map.” But, of course, to enjoy the likes of their hip flask or Piñon incense, you don’t even have to step off the pavement.