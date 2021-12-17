There’s an old saying we love — “home is where you make it.” It revs up that wanderlusty engine and gets us jonesing to quit paying rent, spend our savings on an old VW (or an Airstream, if we’ve struck Craigslist gold), fix it up, and drive into a mountain-framed sunset. Well, for those who can’t just hit the road, we’ve found the perfect middle ground. Enter Bundle Beds, the first roll-out camping beds that give you the comfort of your own carefully curated sleeping setup that you can take anywhere. The founders over at Bundle Bends were fed up with having to choose between bulky comfort (i.e. unruly blow up mattresses) and convenient discomfort (hammocks aren’t for everyone). The Bundle Bed was born, designed with high-quality sleeping materials that pack away easily — a self-inflating and weather-resistant mattress, hydrophobic duvet, synthetic-down pillow, and brushed cotton sheets. So whether you’re car-camping, backyard-camping, or straight up camping-camping, this elevated sleep setup will let you live the ‘bed is where you make it’ lifestyle.