For the restless and tired, the folks that have to check the bags under their eyes before getting on a plane, Buffy is here for you. They know that in order to achieve good night’s rest, it helps to start at your bedding’s foundation, and there’s no stronger (or cozier) foundation than theirs. Each layer is as soft a kitten’s purr and crafted to create an inviting experience every time you burrito yourself in the sheets. Unlike traditional comforters that usually get kicked to the end of the bed, theirs are temperature-regulating, cool-to-touch, and breathe properly all night long. Beyond just comfort, Buffy’s execution and craftsmanship set them apart. To them, being green isn’t an ambition, it’s a necessity. They’re dedicated to offsetting CO2 emissions, using sustainable materials, and donating to environmental causes. Hell, they even have a fully developed plan to achieve closed loop status within 10 years—that’s a really big deal.