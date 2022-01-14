If we really got down to business Marie Kondo-ing the bejeezus out of our closets, you can bet your bottom dollar anything left in it would share at least two qualities: rugged construction that’s built to last, and a timeless style that’ll never look out of place. Buffalo Jackson gets it—shedding trendy tendencies for classic looks and quality meant to last a lifetime. Born in the Rockies, they now operate out of North Carolina—combining the adventurous spirit of The West with a meticulous craftsmanship honed in The South. The result is a rugged-as-hell lineup of incredibly well-made clothes and gear, all built with an adventurous outdoor lifestyle in mind. Just toss in a few their durable flannels and a comfy-but-burly shirt jacket and you’ll be ready to go for the next decade (or ten).
