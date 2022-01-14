“That’s not a knife. This is a knife.” - Crocodile Dundee





Within the first few minutes of meeting our buddies at BucknBear, we could tell they don’t take much seriously, save for their knives – but those they take very, very seriously. Their awesomely kitted Damascus knives — imported direct from the steel’s birthplace in the Near East — secured a spot in our hearts the moment we flicked ‘em open, and from their best-seller status we can tell you liked ‘em too.