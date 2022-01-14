The difference might seem small, but we’re big believers in the gap between fashion and style. Fashion chases trends, style sits back and takes a nap under a cool shade tree in a big straw hat. Or something like that.
From their humble digs in Venice Beach, California, Buck Mason has quietly cornered the market on timeless basics fit for rock superstars and cattle rustlers alike. All that effortless California cool is woven in right at the source: born in the USA like Bruce, every tee, shirt and jean is made from all American materials and sewn in Los Angeles—so you know it’s in it for the long haul. Here’s hoping you are too, because thirty years from now, these shirts will be bona fide classics.
