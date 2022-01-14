When it comes to coolers, there’s no substitute for Brute strength. Whether you’re hunting big game in the mountains or tailgating the big game in the parking lot, Brute Outdoors Coolers are just the ticket for keeping your beers nice and ice-cold (because nobody likes a warm beer—nobody). Also gone are the days of cheap plastic, leaky lids, pooled ice water and broken latches. USA-made Brute Box coolers have rendered the traditional cooler obsolete by construction alone. Each cooler is roto-molded to cast a single piece of hardened plastic that’s then fitted with pressure-injected, polyurethane foam-insulated walls. In other words, it’s essentially a near-indestructible, refrigerator-grade freezer that can be carried by one person, and can keep ice for 5 straight days amidst summer heat. If the Navy SEALS carried a lunchbox, we’d like to think it’d be a lot like the Brute Softpak. With a capacity of 12 cans and 5 lbs of ice, the Softpak is made of tear-resistant vinyl and boasts double the insulation of other soft bags, so it can keep ice for a full 24 hours in summer heat, all while still fitting into the backseat just as well as the backyard. As if that’s not protective enough, all Brute Outdoors coolers come with a 5-year warranty. So go ahead, put ‘em through hell (and high water)—you’ll still have a cold beer at the end of the week.