Combining the quality, look, and feel of classic leather goods at an incredibly affordable price, it's easy to see that Brother's Leather Supply Co. is doing something pretty rare. Each Brothers Leather Supply bag proudly comes from the heart of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is handcrafted using 100% vegetable tanned leather and old-fashioned techniques to deliver the highest quality, and a revitalized take on heritage-inspired carry goods. The Executive Messenger backs up its name with hand-stitched straps, brass buckles, and the security of a padded interior. Then there's the Champion overnighter, with its spacious build and generous external pockets, making it a timeless duffle for any occasion. With the timeless quality and classic styling that comes to superlative leather goods, we're proud to extend special Huckberry pricing on the Brothers Leather Supply Co. collection.