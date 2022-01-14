Did you know that some sheets go to retail with an astonishing 1000% markup? Without diving too deep down that rabbit hole, we’re quite pleased to announce the return of Brooklinen’s best-selling sheets, just in time to freshen up your bedroom for spring. Going to war with the bedding world’s tall prices and even taller thread count claims (lookin’ at you, Hotel Luxury Linens), Brooklinen works directly with top linen manufacturers to turn the best fabrics in bedding into premium, luxurious sheets, and bring them straight to your home at a fraction of the cost.





If there’s one thing Brooklinen believes in, it’s that you should never settle for less when it comes to where you lay your head — but in doing so, you shouldn’t be breaking the bank either. Not only does Brooklinen use the industry’s best materials and practices (270-thread count, 100% long-staple cotton percale weave, and work with a leading finishing factory to ensure consistent quality, for those of you keeping score), it also ensures the whole process is quick and easy with high-quality, minimalist choices, and color-coordinated linen bundles like the Classic and Luxe starter sets that let you get everything you need at once. We’re also quite pleased to pull Brooklinen’s newest comforters over our eyes for the ultimate in four-season breathability, loft, and never-get-outta-bed coziness.