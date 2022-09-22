Since 1975, Europeans have had a tool to unlock every corner of the city—and it’s finally making its way across the pond. The name of that tool: The Brompton folding bike. Sturdy, convenient, and easy-on-the-eyes, they’re built in England to make getting across town as efficient as possible. For longer hauls just throw it in your trunk, carry it like a briefcase, or check it like luggage—and you’ve got a full-featured steel bike that unfolds in less than 20 seconds when you get there. If you’re a bike commuter, gearhead, or you’re just looking for a quicker way to get around, a classic Brompton’s tough to beat.