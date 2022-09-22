Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Up to 45% Off
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Brompton

Since 1975, Europeans have had a tool to unlock every corner of the city—and it’s finally making its way across the pond. The name of that tool: The Brompton folding bike. Sturdy, convenient, and easy-on-the-eyes, they’re built in England to make getting across town as efficient as possible. For longer hauls just throw it in your trunk, carry it like a briefcase, or check it like luggage—and you’ve got a full-featured steel bike that unfolds in less than 20 seconds when you get there. If you’re a bike commuter, gearhead, or you’re just looking for a quicker way to get around, a classic Brompton’s tough to beat.

C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

BromptonC Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

$1,755
C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

BromptonC Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

$1,755
C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

BromptonC Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

$1,755
C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

BromptonC Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

$1,755
C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

BromptonC Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

$1,755
C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

BromptonC Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

$1,755
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon