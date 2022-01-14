100%. That’s how much of each pair of Broken Homme boots is American made. What does 100% entail? Everything. From every cut of full-grain Chromexcel leather, and every Vibram sole, down to every lace, and even every eyelet — everything is made right here in the United States. Style-wise, the gang's all here, with sure-fire hits like the classic James, the rugged Davis, and the handsome, brogued Aaron, ushering in a new era of iconic, hard-wearing leather boots. And new for fall is a tan suede version of the Davis, sporting a laid-back vibe that’s still every bit as tough as the original that inspired it. With a timeless working class aesthetic, and a spirit that embodies the open road freedom of motorcycle culture, Broken Homme offers a collection for everything from date night in the city, to kicking up dirt on backcountry roads.
