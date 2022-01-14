"Men who have faith in the mighty liners of the sky will trust Breitling, for behind every wristwatch lies the experience of aviation precision."

- Breitling advert from 1958





It’s no accident that Breitling has been an official supplier to professional civilian and military aviators for over 125 years. Hell, they’ve contributed even more to the traditions of timekeeping once you account for the incredible fact that the independently-owned Swiss watchmaker invented the wrist chronograph in 1884. It's a complication that singlehandedly changed the way we measure time in sport and travel, and one we're proud to exhibit in this Huckberry-exclusive selection of gently pre-loved Breitlings.





As one of the last remaining independent names in Swiss watches, Breitling approaches the development and build of each watch as though they were building cockpit instruments — nuances already shared between a pilot and his watch, especially considering the importance of his ability to stay on time and thusly on course. What that means for the rest of us non-pilot types, is a watch that delivers exceptional style, build quality and timekeeping standards. In fact, every Breitling is a certified chronometer — a third-party measurement and certification of an automatic watch’s accuracy within seconds measured over prolonged periods of time. You’ll find that accuracy and uncompromising build quality in everything from the legendary Chronomat — a Breitling signature, the modern Superocean 3-handed diver, or our personal favorite — the stunning Superocean Heritage, with its brilliant blue sunray dial that’s certain to turn heads wherever you bring it.





We're awfully proud to bring selections from the last 20 years of Breitling history in this exclusive Pre-Owned Watch Shop, wherein no two watches are alike, as each comes with its own unique wear history, stories and wabi. But don’t worry — each watch also comes with the assurance of being freshly serviced by watchmaking professionals (this includes a pressure test for water resistance, and adjustments to restore timekeeping standards to Breitling’s chronometer specification), and a two-year timekeeping warranty, guaranteeing faithful and reliable service for your next mission to the skies.