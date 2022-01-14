If spending all Sunday lounging around in our sweatpants is wrong, then we don’t want to be right. Especially when basics from Bread & Boxers perfectly toe that line between ‘casual comfort’ and getting a little too comfortable — know what we mean, fellas?

Bread & Boxers was founded by two Swedish buddies, when lost luggage had them on the other side of the Atlantic with only the clothes on their backs. The whole concept behind the name reminds us that finding soft, well-fitting basics for every part of the day — boxers to shorts, tees to sweatpants — should be as simple as picking up your daily loaf of bread. Choose any piece from the line of French terry cloth loungewear and consider yourself set for a long weekend. Just remember to keep your Bread & Boxers essentials in the carry-on.