TREK - Collapsible Foam Roller

Story
The world’s most portable and storage-friendly foam roller
Brazyn makes innovative, full-sized, foam rollers that collapse flat for easy storage and even easier transport. They can fit into almost any bag and head right out the door with you. Maybe you’re headed to the gym and want to bring your own roller, or maybe you’re on your out of town and want to roll some kinks out in your hotel room — no matter where you go, Brazyn’s rollers are your best friend for staying limber while on the go.
Features
- Trek model has a smooth rolling surface and multi-level foam to help isolate knots in the muscles, less intense than the Morph model
- Expands instantly for quick, convenient rolling at home or on the go
- Collapses instantly easy storage and transport
- Foam nubs are specially designed to relieve trigger points and knead muscles
- Lightweight design weighs only 1.6 lb
- 15” length completely covers your back or any muscle group
- Tested to support up to 350 lb
- Constructed of strong but eco-friendly materials like bamboo, recyclable foam and aluminum
- Covered by Brazyn’s one-year limited warranty
Materials
- Bamboo
- Eco-friendly, recyclable foam
- Aluminum
Dimensions
- Expanded: 14½” L x 5½” diameter
- Collapsed: 14½” L x 6¼” W x 2” H
- Weight: 1.5 lb
- Capacity: 350 lb
