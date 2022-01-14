The Brazyn foam roller works so perfectly, it’s like something Q would’ve made for 007’s gym bag — only instead of a British scientist, it was designed by a former NFL tight end, Nate Lawrie. After traveling with a foam roller for most of his pro career, he wanted to spread the gospel to other athletes — only without the space-suck of a giant plastic cylinder in their luggage. So he made his pack flat (Ed note: why didn’t we think of that 🤔). It takes up as much room as two folded shirts in your bag. And popping it open is like making a foam roller appear out of thin air. Brilliant!