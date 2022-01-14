"He asked me if I'd seen a road with so much dust and sand, and I said, "Listen! I've traveled every road in this here land!" - Johnny Cash





As we know all too well here at Huckberry HQ, a misspent youth is often a sign of a promising future (right, Mom?). Before they got to work on their own brand of travel-ready gear, best buds Trevor Cobb and Ken Voeller spent most of their college years out of school and on the road, exploring the American Southwest, rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, and eventually becoming the first to ski Canada’s remote Sacred Headwaters with a little help from National Geographic.





Like everyone who’s struggled with an overstuffed carry-on, our boys quickly learned that towels, though essential while on the go, can add a whole new layer of complexity to packing for a trip. So they set out to build the ultimate, convenient towel — and they came through huge. Their secret sauce — soft, absorbent microfiber that dries in mere moments, folds down to nearly nothing, and shines with bold patterns that’ll stand out from everything else on the towel rack.





And building off of what they learned with their signature towels, they’ve expanded their line into another on-the-go essential — the daypack. With lightweight, waterproof sailcloth construction and an expandable cinch-top design, these packs will get the job done whether you’re headed out to the ski slopes or the farmer’s market. It might sound a little corny, but it’s true — once you experience how handy Bramble’s gear is, you won’t know how you lived without it.