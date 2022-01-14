Even if you’re a minimalist, empty walls are a situation no grown man should find himself fostering. We’re gonna side with Brainstorm on this one and use those voids as canvases for projecting a little self-expression and character into our spaces, because few things are nicer than getting back after a long weekend away and feeling like you’re really at home.

Founded in 2007 by two newly minted art school graduates, Brainstorm is Briana and Jason’s art print and illustration studio that takes inspiration from subjects like science, the outdoors, and travel. Brainstorm’s use of bold colors and clean designs are what first caught our eye, though it takes a few minutes with each print to appreciate the full amount of thought and care that clearly goes into every one. Take their Earth Science Collection, a set of four prints that spans in scope from the Earth’s core to the heavens. The set’s contrasting colors, lines, and iconography look amazing individually, though when all four are viewed together the bold patterns and minute details really come to life. All prints also fit standard frame sizes, so you won’t break the bank getting them behind glass.