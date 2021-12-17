As creators of packs and travel gear that take you to the far corners of the world, Boundary Supply commits themselves to protecting those far corners in everything they do. With Bluesign® fabrics, streamlined supply chains, and high-functioning bags that stand up to hard use, a Boundary pack is the kind of gear you buy once and use forever. Their Rennen series is inspired by classic daypack styling and comfort, made with a series of specially designed materials that turns recycled plastic bottles into durable materials that reduce landfill waste. They all work together or separately to carry your daily necessities in comfort, security, and style while working towards a more sustainable future.