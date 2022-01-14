Honest and hardnosed – it’s more than just a connotation in Massachusetts, it’s in the water. This season’s collection of rugged, winter-ready footwear from Boston Boot Co. ought to make their hometown proud. From every swatch of leather to the eyelets and insoles, you’ll find heart and soul in these boots — a collection that lives up to the lofty expectations of Boston itself.
After giving Boston’s hard-working boots a test drive, we’re convinced they have been built specifically for guys like us. That’s because they’re constructed exclusively with top-shelf waterproof Horween leather and finished with Waxide cotton canvas details, handmade storm welts, and high compression molded rubber outsoles — perfect for the day-in and day-out, no matter the weather or destination.
Click here to learn more about Boston Boot Co.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Boston Boot Co.
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear