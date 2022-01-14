Honest and hardnosed – it’s more than just a connotation in Massachusetts, it’s in the water. This season’s collection of rugged, winter-ready footwear from Boston Boot Co. ought to make their hometown proud. From every swatch of leather to the eyelets and insoles, you’ll find heart and soul in these boots — a collection that lives up to the lofty expectations of Boston itself.





After giving Boston’s hard-working boots a test drive, we’re convinced they have been built specifically for guys like us. That’s because they’re constructed exclusively with top-shelf waterproof Horween leather and finished with Waxide cotton canvas details, handmade storm welts, and high compression molded rubber outsoles — perfect for the day-in and day-out, no matter the weather or destination.





Click here to learn more about Boston Boot Co.