Hiking. Kayaking. Commuting. Adventuring. If you’ve ever tried to have a different bag for everything you got up to on a regular basis, we’re sure you found yourself overrun. Today, we present you Boreas: our first pick for whenever we’re in need of a go-anywhere, do-anything, take-a-beating carryall. Since 2010, Boreas has been designing and making beautiful, practical, hardworking gear for people who are as passionate as they are about getting outside. (Makes sense; the company was started by a man with a high-level pedigree from that other famous Berkeley mountaineering company.) These technical bags — like the adventure-ready Erawan or the daily-commuting Larkin — are clean and simple without being stripped of the essentials. In fact, Boreas’ quality is in the details, like reflective designs, hidden gear tabs, and its patent-pending Super-Tramp suspension system, which lifts the weight of your pack off your body with the easy tug of a strap. The search is over, gents. You’ve found the one.