When traveling, your luggage can usually be broken down into two categories: 1) the big stuff that’s easy to pack, like clothing, and 2) all the little stuff that loves chaos, that has a tendency to jumble together in the bottom of your bag and get disorganized. That’s where BOND’s travel kits come in handy. They beautifully lock down and organize each of your small travel essentials—from cords to headphones to backup batteries to Clif bars—as neat as Batman’s utility belt. It’s a philosophy passed down from founder Chris Elfering’s six years in the US Army, where having the right gear at the right time can mean the difference between life or death. From the zip Escapade Pouch to the Tool Roll, he designed all of BOND’s bags up to military specifications and to take the kind of abuse military bags are built to take—the most serious test any bag can be put through. The specs back that up, from the stealthy 100D Cordura nylon to autolock YKK zippers with paracord pulls. And if you do somehow manage to bust these bags up on your adventures, it’s not game over—the whole collection’s equipped with a lifetime guarantee.