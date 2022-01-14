When the well is dry, we know the worth of water. - Ben Franklin

Every Tuesday at noon, a siren sounds in San Francisco. Even though, "This is only a test" of our Emergency Broadcast system, it's unnerving to say the least — a chilling reminder that our next natural disaster is not a question of if, but when. The folks at emergency prep outfitter Boltwell know that those who are prepared aren't scared, and have created a series of all-in-one emergency kits that check off the "what if" supply basics. Unlike a lot of the gloom and doom products on the market today, Boltwell's all-in-one kits are accessible, catering to folks who don't have the time or money to kit out their emergency bag item by item. So get your mom off your back and pickup Boltwell's signature 72-Hour Survival Kit and the other grab-and-go essentials.