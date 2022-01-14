At the end of the week, we shrug off our shirts and ties for a bit of well-deserved time to ourselves, and these moments of freedom call for a wardrobe where comfort reigns. We prefer to relax in threads by Bohnam, a line of clothes inspired by freedom and simpler times. Bohnam focuses on comfort while still maintaining integrity of fit and design — a combination becoming of their Oceanside, CA roots. The result is a line of apparel and accessories that are comfortable enough to lounge in, but active-ready when you need it.