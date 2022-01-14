When someone works in the outdoors, there’s a strong chance they’ll have a particular pair of boots always waiting for them by the door: Bogs. Hailing from Oregon, where suiting up for rain and mud is part of the daily uniform, the Bogs team has written a new chapter in the age-old story of boots you can wear the hell out of. Their engineers turned to lightweight, 100% waterproof materials to make their rugged footwear as comfy as they are tough. The flexible neoprene uppers keep warm when it’s freezing. And the tread is designed with a signature pattern unfazed by mud, dirt, slush, streams, overflowing storm drains, etc. Whether you wear yours day in and day out like the pros, or just slip them on for particularly treacherous city weather—there’s not much that can slow down a pair of Bogs.