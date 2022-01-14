A watch represents much more than the passing of minutes. It represents how that time is spent. After all, it’s not the years in your life, but the life in your years, right? The experts over at Bob’s Watches—the most trusted name in authenticated pre-owned luxury watches—tend to agree. Which is why they scour the globe to source the most interesting, vintage and modern pre-owned watches out there. Just in time for Father’s Day, we teamed up with them on a very special selection of both vintage and limited-edition references from Rolex and Omega, exclusively for our shop. Each iconic style has a place in watchmaking history and was built to accompany a life well-lived.