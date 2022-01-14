If we were stranded on an island with only one pair of shoes for the rest of our lives, Blundstones would be pretty ideal. Same if we were stranded on a glacier. Or stranded on Manhattan, where they’ve gained a foothold amongst the fashionable crowd in recent years. It’s a bit ironic, as they got their start on Tasmania, as hardcore work boots for ranchers and Australian tradesmen. But slip them on, and you immediately get it. They’re comfortable and lightweight as a sneaker—with a weather-resistant leather upper that’s as tough as armor when you’re charging through snow or slush on your way to work. Any time of year, any situation—your pair of Blundstones will be in the running.