We’ve been to Vancouver, British Columbia where Bluesmiths apparel is made, and no joke — the brand is referred to in hushed tones around the facility, with exclamations of “have you seen what these guys are doing?” as de rigeur with every mention. It was there, where we saw firsthand Bluesmiths’ award-winning shorts and paddling shirts come to life on the production table, and where the stitching, laser-cutting, and seam-sealing is painstakingly done by some of the very best in the business, to yield quite literally, the nicest, and most intelligent swim and paddling apparel we’ve ever seen. Everyone from the folks actually making the stuff, to Men’s Journal, Outside Magazine, and a whole host of other industry leaders agree — there’s nothing else out there like it.





Based in Maui, Bluesmiths uses Hawaii’s vast, North Shore as a live product testing playground where genuine surfing and stand-up-paddleboarding problems like comfort and mobility are solved with innovation, best-in-class Swiss Schoeller fabrics, and a thoughtful eye for detail. Point being: if you’re looking for the best in the water, well fellas, you just found it. And right now, we’re giving you special pricing on a front row seat for a very limited time.





Click here to learn more about Bluesmiths.