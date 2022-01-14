Bluesmart changed the travel game forever in 2014 by launching what BBC praised as “the iPhone of luggage.” Two years and hundreds of thousands of miles later, Bluesmart’s Carry-On is still way ahead of the curve with an even more refined set of tools that both veteran globetrotters and casual fliers alike will love. It’s built from the zippers up to thoroughly enhance every stage of travel – starting with your initial check-in, where you can sync the Carry-On with your iPhone or Android to track it anywhere on earth, receive Distance Alerts if you leave it behind, and even set it to auto-lock when you’re not around. As for power, it packs a 10.400 mAh battery that not only keeps its own features charged, but can fully charge a smartphone six times – and includes two USB ports to handle all your devices. The Carry-On will also help you zip through security with a TSA-friendly laptop compartment for secure, yet seamless access when you need it. Pulling the handle gives you a close approximate weight by way of Bluesmart’s own Travel Assistant App. The app's dashboard also allows you to build trip itineraries, set alerts, check flight statuses, and lock or unlock your Carry-On. All of these exceptional features add up to one seriously smart travel bag, that Fast Company said “even James Bond could get behind.”