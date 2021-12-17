The saying goes: adaptability is the key to success. So for crystal-clear vision and successful stoke, you can’t get much more prepared than gearing up with these super-adaptable Blueprints. Let’s say you’re y’know, shredding some fresh pow on a beautiful bluebird day, but then some cloud cover darkens the mood. No worries, my dude — swapping out your mirrored lense for a low-light one will take just about three seconds thanks to Blueprint’s powerful magnetic setup. That gives you more than enough time for that extra run (or two or three). Seriously though, the die-hard snow chasers in the office are sneakily leaving their sample pairs in Tahoe. At least they came back with some glowing reviews, and some old pairs of top-notch ski goggles they’re not really using anymore.