We’ve all had those mornings when even making it to the shower is a tall ask. And way back when, there were two options for hangovers: 1) suck it up and suffer through it, or 2) spend the whole day horizontal and forcing down coffee and stale Saltines. Enter Blowfish, your newest and most ideal option.

After suffering through one too many hangovers, Blowfish founder Brenna Haysom decided it was time to find a way that she could have great nights out without having to spend the entire next day in pain. By 2010, she had the Blowfish cure — one that’s as easy as waking up, putting two effervescent tabs in a glass of water, and drinking down. The tried-and-true formula gives you a strong shot of aspirin and caffeine all while rehydrating with sparkling water that’s easy on your stomach.