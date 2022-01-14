No surprise, we’ve kinda got a thing for fires. There’s nothing better than gathering around a crackling flame, beer in hand, after a hard-won day. Well, almost nothing — cooking food over an open flame offers a primal level of satisfaction so deep, your cave-dwelling ancestors can taste it. So when we came across the Blaze Tower, an all-in-one outdoor fireplace slash charcoal grill slash wood smoker, everyone at the office justifiably went nuts. This thing is pure, unadulterated badassery. It’s precision-cut from American steel three times thicker than imported fire pits. It’s built in Kansas and designed to endure a lifetime of outdoor use. It’s shockingly easy to assemble. And it’s sleek, eye-catching design is sure to make your outdoor space everyone’s favorite hangout. Phew. Forgive us for geeking out there, but our new favorite piece of furniture also happens to cook the perfect rack of ribs.