“There is a reason those who cook for a living so often wield a carbon steel skillet: it’s lighter, it’s versatile and it’s durable as hell.” — Gear Patrol





Born out of Charlottesville, Virginia, Blanc Creatives combines old-school Southern craftsmanship with new-school design in their sturdy lineup of kitchen essentials. Their collective of master blacksmiths, chefs, and designers teamed up to build pro-grade kitchenware that not only looks sharp, but performs like a dream and will stay in your family for generations. Each of their carbon steel skillets are forged by hand over the course of eight hours — functioning like durable cast iron, but at only a fraction of the weight. There’s a reason why professional chefs use this material more than any other, we’re just not sure why they kept it a secret for so long.