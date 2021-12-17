With insanely tough fabric originally developed for military body armor, smart magnetic technology, and a badass all-black color scheme, we’ve started calling Black Ember’s V4 “the stealth bomber of backpacks.” What really sneaks up on you when you start hauling this pack is just how much gear you can cleverly fit inside thanks to modular packing cubes that cinch down nearly airtight. In our exclusive V4 bundle we’ve included two: a dopp kit and a cube suited for clothing. So, gone are the days of filling your travel pack with a lumpy, zipper-straining pile of stuff. The V4 handily compresses it all for you and locks it into place magnetically, for a perfectly organized and accessible fit that stays put even if you’re as tough on your bags as we are. And with a full set of customizable cubes available in our shop, for everything from clothing, to cameras, to toiletries, we found ourselves constantly switching out the insides of the pack’s waterproof shell, just like we do with our ski jackets. The end result’s a sick-looking bag you can outfit precisely for the mission in front of you. Whether you’re conquering a trip around the globe or your daily commute, you know the V4 will hold up.