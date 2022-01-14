A lot of bags out there are loaded to the brim with tech specs that make ‘em too clunky for everyday use, and when you’re tryin’ to hit the gym, work, and date night all in one fell swoop, your date can easily mistake your oversized pack for move-in-ready intentions. Similarly, there’s a ton of packs out there too small to comfortably fit 24-hours worth of gear (for when overnight stays become routine). Black Diamond’s Creek Mandate streamlines the everyday commuter pack into a not-too-big, not-too-small size that’s perfect for a change of clothes, extra pair of shoes, a separate compartment for sweaty gear, and easy-access pockets for all of your EDC including a padded laptop sleeve. Built from the same rugged material climbers use on packs while scaling up rock walls, you can sure bet it’ll hold up to whatever your day (or night) throws your way.