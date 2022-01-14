Sure, you could attend bartending school to learn the delicate art of mixing a perfect cocktail, but thankfully the experts at Bittermilk have truncated those countless hours of secondary education into an intelligent collection of hand-crafted mixes guaranteed to give your martini glass the ride of its life. Whether you prefer bourbon, gin, or rye, there’s a Bittermilk mixer for each — uniquely designed to bring a subtle complexity to your next Old Fashioned or Tom Collins through a delicate balance of sweetness, acidity, bitterness, and aromatic components. Add the Bittermilk recipes to your bartending repertoire and its mixers to your top shelf, but be advised — vintage wooden muddler and sleeve garters not included.