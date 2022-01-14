As you’ve probably noticed already, we’re not exactly bashful about our love for quality goods — especially when it comes to US-made leather essentials for our everyday carry. Bison Made is one such brand that serves to illustrate that love. That’s because this Phoenix, Arizona-based brand builds heirloom-quality belts and wallets that are designed not just to last a lifetime (see: The Bison Made Guarantee), but to age naturally and handsomely with wear.



100% sourced, designed, and made by hand in America, Bison Made’s line of wallets, belts, and bracelets are cut from the highest quality leathers, which are naturally aged for rich coloring and texture. No shortcuts here — you won’t find any plastic, rubber, glue, or synthetic linings. But you will find plenty of Chicago-sourced brass buckles and screws for belts, handstitched four-piece leather wallet designs, and polished nickel clasps (bracelets) to hold it all together for good.



So, whether you’re wearing ‘em in or out, Bison Made’s lineup is more than up for your everyday adventures.



Click here to learn more about Bison Made.