Some things have their moment and pass away into the cultural ether never to be seen again, but it’s safe to say Birkenstock’s laid-back sandals have been having their moment for over 50 years since they first dropped in the US in the 1960s. They were the flagship sandal of the new casual cool style that overtook menswear back then, and have remained a mainstay in both mainstream and counterculture ever since. But it didn’t start there—Birkenstock’s shoemaking heritage stretches all the way back to 1774, and once you slip into a pair it’s clear they’ve picked up a thing or two along the way. Still innovating after nearly 250 years, Birkenstock persistently strives toward responsible manufacturing, like upcycling leftover cork for their insoles from the wine industry and introducing a newly designed, even more comfortable and anatomically correct footbed in 2009. All of which is to say, when you slip into these world-renowned sandals, you’re not only putting on a style icon, you’re putting on the best of the best.

