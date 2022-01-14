Before transcending sport, style or culture, surfing was as simple as “some tasty waves and a cool buzz.” The pioneering Birdwell “Beach Britches” were also appropriately simple: quick-drying and tailored for mobility, brightly colored for style, and in high demand by everyone who flipped open the earliest issues of Surfer Mag. Over 40 years and four family-owned generations later, very little at Birdwell has changed. We’re amped to offer Birdwell’s original 301 and 303 Britches (the latter features a slightly longer inseam), which are still constructed from the same ultra fast-drying nylon fabric, and stitched together with a rugged nylon thread. You’ll also find Birdwell’s purpose-forward, chafe-free fit in the vivid hues of a California summer. Oh, and one more thing hasn’t changed: they’re still lovingly made right down the coast in Santa Ana, where it all began. Grab your pintail and load up the Woody — that cool buzz awaits.