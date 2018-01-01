FirePit + Solar Cover Bundle

Story

Technologically advanced and fully portable, the FirePit is a fully featured grill and firepit in one sleek package

Less smoke, more fire, adjustable intensity, cooking capability with two different fuel sources, portable, charges phones in a pinch — look, the list goes on and on. The bottom line, this is the most engineered and advanced fire pit we’ve ever laid hands on, yet somehow BioLite managed to keep it simple: insert wood, light fire, turn on fan for the warmth, crackle, and feel of a wood campfire but without the smoke.

Please note this item is available for domestic US delivery only.

Features

Includes the specially designed Solar Cover that recharges your FirePit while protecting it from the elements

Rechargeable Powerpack blows air into the fire through 51 precision-placed airjets to create a uniform temperature, improve combustion, and reduce smoke

Removable grill grate converts the FirePit to a grill instantly, and adjustable interior rack allows for use of wood or charcoal

X-ray Mesh exterior gives you a full view of the whole fire for an authentic campfire vibe

Folding legs for easy transport

Bluetooth integration or manual controls both allow you to control the Powerpack fan to adjust the intensity of the fire

Includes FirePit, rain cover, grill grate, fuel rack, and USB A to Micro USB charging cord

Specs