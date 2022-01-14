Considering their innovative lineup that includes everything from what Outside Magazine called the “best portable grill ever” (The Fire Pit) to their solar-powered lighting solutions (The SunLight), we weren’t surprised when Biolite sent over a headlamp that wowed us from the first use. The Headlamp 330 boasts all of the features we consider standard on a premium headlamp these days, from multiple dimmable light settings to a rechargeable battery pack to a less-blinding red light setting, but the design of this one is where it shines the most. By moving the battery pack to the back of the headband, Biolite created a balanced, weight-distributed, low profile that stays where you put it and won’t slip or bounce while you’re running, hiking, or shimmying under the car to check for oil leaks. The comfort doesn’t stop there though: you’ll barely even know you have it on with the combination of a soft, moisture wicking headband and an overall weight of just 69 g—less than those two donuts you’ll be scarfing down after a Headlamp-lit dawn patrol trail run.