During a chat with Esquire, Alabama-based designer Billy Reid shared his brand's mission statement by way of his thoughts on today's menswear market, "There's so much stuff out there. You can buy anything you want, any time you want it. So more and more our philosophy has been that we want to make fewer things, better things, more special things, more meaningful things." We couldn’t agree more. Our shared sensibilities have brought us close over the years, and we’ve even made the trek down to Billy’s base of operations near the historic city of Muscle Shoals. Every classic shirt or well-tailored jacket to come out of his studio is the kind of piece that’s truly lasting—sturdily built and designed to never go out of style.