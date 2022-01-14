Search Icon

Let's shoot straight: life's hard enough, your clothes should be comfortable. Problem is, the coziest gear tends to fail miserably in the looks department. But that's where Bill Ringa comes in. These guys have poured all of the comfort of your favorite house slipper into a stylish, minimal sneaker handsome enough to step into the city's bright lights. The secret lies in their use of pure wool — a super fabric that's naturally odor-resistant, moisture wicking, breathable, and impeccably constructed in Portugal, making them just-right in any weather. All together, it's a design feat so impressive, it might leave you wondering, who is Bill Ringa? We'll save you a search: the name comes from the breakout role played by the king of cool himself, Steve McQueen. Not surprising, coming from the coolest new shoe in our arsenal. Best of all, since Huckberry's the exclusive launch partner of Bill Ringa, you can get 'em here and only here, before the secret gets out.

