“Big Agnes is really all about just getting people to sleep on some dirt. I think that's where it all starts.” - HB’s Outdoor Buyer, Logan





We’ll cop to it. Like everybody else, we spend our share of time fantasizing about going on Big Outdoor Adventures worthy of legends like Reinhold Messner and Sir Edmund Hillary. It’s easy to lose focus on the fun and try to gear up like a pro — but did we really need that -50°, $800 dollar sleeping bag to go to car-camping in Yellowstone for the weekend? For the last 17 years, the guys and girls at Big Agnes have been fighting the trend toward increasingly expensive “professional level” outdoor gear by pumping out some of the most value-packed, comfortable-as-all-heck bags, pads, tents and accessories we’ve ever spent a night under the stars with. Not to say they haven’t won their share of big awards doing it — rare’s the year when they don’t take home Outside’s Gear of the Year, a Backpack Editor’s Choice award or Gear Junkie’s Best in Show. But what motivates them is the same thing that drives us — hooking you up with innovative, affordable, and most of all comfortable gear to help you stop making excuses and get you out there enjoying the outdoors ASAP — because even Sir Edmund was just Ed way back when.