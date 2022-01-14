The desert is an unforgiving place. Spend a few days and nights overlanding in West Texas, and you’ll understand why rattlesnakes turned out so damn grumpy. It’s for these types of conditions that Bexar builds their gear. And they do it the old-fashioned way. In a century-old factory space in San Antonio, you can find young men and women hunched over vintage workbenches stitching Bexar bags and wallets by hand—and inspecting every finished product like it’s going to be their own. That’s because everything Bexar makes—from rugged waxed canvas and thick bridle leather—started as an idea on an overland expedition. And when you’re building for those conditions, failure is not an option.