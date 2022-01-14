For the better part of a decade, Bertucci Watches has been actively testing and refining its titanium field watches to meet the needs of active, and uncompromising lives. We love a good field watch, and it’s pretty easy to see why. They’re markedly lightweight and easy to wear, highly legible in a variety of lighting conditions, and damn-near indestructible—all characteristics exemplified in Bertucci’s distinctive, A-2TR Vintage GMT. It comes equipped with a U.S. patented titanium case and a Swiss-made quartz movement that boast 200m of water-resistance. Then, find durable componentry like scratch-resistant mineral crystals, burly nylon NATO straps, and luminous dials, all standard issue, and all at pricing that’d give even the Base Exchange a worthy run for its money.