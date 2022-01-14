Back in the day, Bermuda shorts were once standard issue for military personnel in tropic climates. No one would argue their toughness. But Bermies takes that history and injects it with a huge dose of fun by way of bright, summery colors and two great looking silhouettes. Now, we’re gonna level with ya. They’re called shorts for a reason. So if the hemline of your trunks falls far below the knee, it’s time to rethink things. Bermies is the perfect place to start. Their bold, stylish shorts sport a shorter inseam for a trim and flattering old-school fit that exudes confidence in and outta the water. The end result is a breathable, fast-drying pair of shorts that’s just right. But don’t get too carried away — let’s leave the speedos to the Olympians.